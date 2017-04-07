Syrian opposition supports US air strike

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Syrian opposition has backed the US missile strike on the government military base on Friday, and has called on Washington to continue its actions against Assad regime.

According to Kazinform regional correspondent, the opposition welcomed the air strike by the US Navy and urged the United States to neutralize the ability of government forces to carry out air raids. In an interview with regional media, the spokesman for the Syrian coalition, Ahmad Ramadan, said he hopes more American strikes will follow... and that this was only the beginning".

Meanwhile, Syrian state television called US strike an act of aggression.

"One of our air bases in the center of the country was targeted at dawn by a missile fired by the United States, causing loses", said a military source in Damascus. He did not provide details on the nature of the losses.