    20:33, 16 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Syrian opposition thanked Nazarbayev

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Head of the Syrian opposition delegation Mukhammad Allush has thanked Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev for creating the conditions for negotiations, Kazinform was told by a source.     

    "Speaking at the plenary session of the international Syria meeting within the Astana process the head of the Syrian opposition delegation Mohammed Allush thanked the people of Kazakhstan and President Nursultan Nazarbayev for hospitality and the conditions created for the negotiations. He also expressed gratitude to the governments of Turkey, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and underscored the constructive approach of Russia towards cessation of hostilities in Syria since the moment of agreement signature. Compared to the January talks this time he was more reserved in respect of the opponents - the delegations of Damascus and Tehran", - reported the source.
