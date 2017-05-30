Syrian peace guarantors to send troops if needed: Iranian MFA

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Three countries guaranteeing the Syria's ceasefire would send forces to oversee the truce, if the requirements are met, said Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi on Monday.

"The Astana talks are going on with the three countries' [Iran, Turkey and Russia] experts focusing on the de-escalation zones," Qasemi said at his weekly press briefing while responding to a question whether Iran has received any request for deploying forces to Syria, and if it is ready to do so in case of receiving such request.

Russia, Iran and Turkey as the main sponsors of a ceasefire signed last year, agreed on creating four de-escalation zones in Syria in May with the hope to end the country's six-year conflict.

The peace sponsors are also the guarantors of the Syrian-Syrian talks in Astana, Kazakhstan, the latest round of which was held in early May, IRNA reports.

"Satisfactory efforts have been made," said the spokesman stressing that if the desired results are reached, the three countries [Iran, Turkey and Russia] are required to send forces "(I do not know under which name) to supervise the ceasefire procedure in the de-escalation zones."

Iran's Foreign Ministry's spokesman added that Tehran is ready to send the forces to contribute to the ceasefire in those zones, provided that the road map is agreed.