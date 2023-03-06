EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    Syrian President thanks Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for humanitarian aid

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Syria Bashar al-Assad extended gratitude to Kazakhstani counterpart President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for humanitarian aid sent to the quake-hit Syria last month, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    President Bashar al-Assad sent a telegram to the Kazakh leader to thank him for the humanitarian aid to the Syrian people hugely affected by the devastating earthquake in February 2023.

    In the telegram, the Syrian President notes that the people of Syria highly appreciate Kazakhstan’s initiative to help them during this difficult time.


