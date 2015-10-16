Syrian refugees problem resolution requires huge financial and human resources - President

BURABAY. KAZINFORM The resolution of the Syrian refugees problem requires huge financial and human resources, President Nursultan Nazarbayev said making a statement at the session of the CIS Presidential Council in Burabay today.

"In recent time, the world has undergone global changes in many spheres, primarily, economics and security sectors. The current situation cannot but require our organization to adapt to new conditions and develop correspondingly. The CIS must evolve and adapt to new realities, respond to global changes and challenges effectively," the President said. International security has been on agenda of today's discussion, the Head of State added. "Describing the situation in the world, we need to state activation of terrorist groups, whose activity undermines the world order," Nursultan Nazarbayev noted. "International terrorism destructively affects the situation in many countries and even entire regions. The escalation of violence led to increase in the number of victims among civilians, mainly among women and children. In turn, this resulted in the largest since the World War II forced immigration of civilians from Northern Africa and Middle East to Europe. The resolution of this problem will require huge financial and human resources", the Head of State emphasized. "We, the presidents of the CIS countries, agree on the necessity of adoption of timely and effective measures on leveling possible terrorist threats. As I have said from the UN rostrum, we need to establish a global network of fight with terrorist organizations with the approval of the UN. We must enhance our work in this area and use the potential of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Centre. Therefore, the adoption of the CIS presidents' statement on the UN's 70th anniversary and on struggle with international terrorism is as relevant and timely as ever, " the President stressed.