    14:57, 02 March 2018 | GMT +6

    System for socialization of youth to be launched in Kazakhstan

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs and Civil Society of Kazakhstan Abzal Nukenov told about plans to launch the National Youth Project in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Speaking at the meeting with the youth, following the opening of an IT Center in Pavlodar region, Deputy Minister said that a group of experts and youth leaders is currently working on the so-called National Youth Project.

    The main idea of NYP is to establish a system of socialization and social mobility for youth through the organization of motivational mechanisms.

    According to him, the pilot stages will be implemented in West Kazakhstan region, and the work will later continue across the country.

