System of anti-corruption monitoring of universities developed in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Almaty anti-corruption project office «SANALY URPAQ» has tested in pilot mode the anti-corruption monitoring system on the basis of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. In total, it covered more than 16,000 students and lecturers of the country's leading university, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Project Office.

The monitoring methodology includes a whole series of surveys based on a mass and selective questioning such as: «Teacher Through the Eyes of Students», «Teacher Through the Eyes of Colleagues», «Student Satisfaction Assessment», «University Through the Eyes of Graduates», «Corruption Perception Index». Together they constitute a unified system for assessing the state and effectiveness of anti-corruption policies in the University. It was based on practical developments of Al-Farabi KazNU that have been developed for seven-years within the framework of the project entitled «University Without Corruption». The implementation of this project has contributed to the introduction of a whole complex of anti-corruption technologies in all areas of the University's activities as well as a regular assessment of their effectiveness.

Approved anti-corruption monitoring system allows to determine the index of perception of corruption from the perspective of students and teachers. It includes an assessment of such important parameters as conformity of teachers to the norms of the code of corporate culture and adherence to professional values, the degree of transparency in the educational process, the objectivity of assessments of academic achievement and academic integrity, the level of satisfaction with the quality of services provided and the spread of unfair practices in the university environment.

Based on the results of a large-scale study, the anti-corruption rating of faculties and departments was compiled, the results of which were widely discussed at the meeting of the Academic Council of KazNU. As Kairzhan Tokushev, the Head of «SANALY URPAQ» Project Office, highlighted, such sociological surveys should be conducted in all higher educational institutions, since they promote in the timely development of specific measures for the prevention and combating of corruption.

The monitoring system and its experience will be recommended by the Project Office for studying and using in anti-corruption work to all universities in Almaty.

«SANALY URPAQ» project office has been launched in spring this year on the initiative of the Agency for Civil Service and Anti-Corruption on the basis of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. A tripartite agreement on its activities to introduce anti-corruption mechanisms in the sphere of education was signed by the Chairman of the Agency Alik Shpekbayev, Akim of Almaty Baurzhan Baibek and the Rector of Al-Farabi KazNU Galym Mutanov.