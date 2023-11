ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Golden Boy Promotions Company Erik Gomez commented on the possibility of the fight between Tureano Johnson and Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz informs referring to ESPN.

"We've had early talks. This is a mandatory fight for GGG, and we are interested it," Gomez said.

The expected date and venue of the fight are already known, it is New York, Madison Square Garden, April 23.