T. Loeffler: Alvarez will fight Golovkin at 160 or vacate title

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - T. Loeffler representing the interests of Gennady Golovkin told that that the fight between Golovkin and Alvarez can happen only at 168 pounds with no other options provided," Sports.kz informs.

"I do not understand how all those small boxers can be considered middleweight champions. It is really funny that some boxers can be higher than Gennady in the middleweight rankings. All of them fought at catch weights, Cotto fought Geale at 157 and Canelo at 155. In our case, there can be no talks about any catch weight. It is going to be two middleweight boxers fighting each other at 160. If Alvarez vacates the title in 2017 and the fight is going to be voluntary we will discuss money, venue and weight. Now, he has the resolution to defend his title in the middleweight. There's a 50% chance that it will finally happen. They can vacate the belt because they do not want to fight Gennady, but Canelo is a proud boxer who proved that he is not afraid of challenges," Loeffler said in an interview to Sky Sports.