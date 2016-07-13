EN
    10:28, 13 July 2016 | GMT +6

    T. Loeffler: Brook can win big if he beats Golovkin

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tom Loeffler, promoter of IBF, IBO, WBA and WBC champion Gennady Golovkin, commented on the next fight of Gennady Golovkin against British Kell Brook, Sports.kz informs referring to Championat.com.

    "I need to give credit to Kell Brook, he turned out to be more courageous than many other middleweights we offered a fight against Golovkin. Kell has a great risk in this fight, but if he beats Golovkin he can win big," BoxingScene.com cites Loeffler.

     

