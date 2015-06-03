EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:37, 03 June 2015 | GMT +6

    T. Loeffler: G. Golovkin wants a fight against winner of Cotto-Geale bout

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter of Gennady Golovkin Tom Loeffler revealed some information about a possible fight against the winner of the Cotto-Geale fight for G. Golovkin.

    "More than 21 thousand tickets were sold for the last two fights of G. Golovkin in the USA. This is the highest percentage in California now. The TV ratings are growing making Golovkin one of the most popular boxers of this time. Gennady wants a fight against the winner of the Cotton-Geale bout," Tom Loeffler said, Sports.kz informs.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!