T. Loeffler: G. Golovkin wants a fight against winner of Cotto-Geale bout

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter of Gennady Golovkin Tom Loeffler revealed some information about a possible fight against the winner of the Cotto-Geale fight for G. Golovkin.

"More than 21 thousand tickets were sold for the last two fights of G. Golovkin in the USA. This is the highest percentage in California now. The TV ratings are growing making Golovkin one of the most popular boxers of this time. Gennady wants a fight against the winner of the Cotton-Geale bout," Tom Loeffler said, Sports.kz informs.