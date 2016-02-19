T. Loeffler: Golovkin-Alvarez fight too big not to happen

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter of Gennady Golovkin Tom Loeffler told journalists of The Ring Magazine who could become the next opponent of GGG after his fight with Dominic Wade in case Saul Alvarez did not want to fight Golovkin, Sport.kz informs.

Besides, Loeffler said that he believed that fight between GGG and Alvarez would take place anyway.

"If Canelo decides to give up the title, there is Daniel Jacobs. It would be a big fight. Bob Arum said that if Gilberto Ramirez beat Arthur Abraham he would fight Golovkin then. We have some options. Moreover, I think that the Alvarez-Golovkin fight is too big not to happen. It will be compared to the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight. It is really a big time fight," the promoter said.