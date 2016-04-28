T. Loeffler: Golovkin-Brook fight can be discussed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler told that undefeated British boxer Kell Brook was a potential opponent for GGG in the future," Sports.kz informs.

"If Brook is serious we can discuss it. Kell Brook is one of the best boxers. The only issue is that he is competing at 147 pounds and Gennady at 160. So, this is the only issue. Many boxers of the welterweight fought in the middleweight division. Sugar Ray Leonard is the best example when he decided to fight Marvin Hagler at 160. We would also like to note that we respect Brook," T. Loeffler said.