EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:15, 24 May 2016 | GMT +6

    T. Loeffler: Golovkin will fight Ramirez if Canelo talks fail

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter of middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin Tom Loeffler told that Golovkin might face WBO Super Middleweight Champion Gilberto Ramirez in the future.

    According to T. Loeffler, if the talks with Saul "Canelo" Alvarez reach a dead end, the Golovkin-Ramirez fight can happen this year already.

    As earlier reported, Ramirez himself and his promoter Bob Arum told repeatedly that they were ready to agree to fight Golovkin any time.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!