T. Loeffler: I doubt Golovkin-Lemieux fight will go all distance

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter of Gennady Golovkin Tom Loeffler commented on the successful completion of the talks with the team of David Lemieux on the unification fight for the titles of the WBA, IBO and the IBF, which is scheduled for October 17 at Madison Square Garden in New York, Sport.kz informs.

"Two best punchers in the middle weight, the fight will be held at 72.6 kg, will face each other in the real bout where the people watching the fight are going to be true winners because of the show the boxer would put on. This will be the first pay-per-view fight for G. Golovkin. He has already held eight fights on HBO and the interest in him is still growing. Thus, HBO think the pay-per-view principle for broadcasting this fight will be a success. This fight will be all about action, and I doubt the fight will go all the distance," T. Loeffler commented.