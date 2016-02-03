EN
    11:36, 03 February 2016 | GMT +6

    T. Loeffler: I think Alvarez&#39;s too big and strong for Khan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter of Golovkin Tom Loeffler commented on the opposition of the potential next opponent of the Kazakhstani champion Saul Alvarez, the GGG account on VKontakte social network informs.

    "This is a good fight for Canelo. It will generate a lot of PPV buys. Amir Khan is fast, but Canelo will be too big and strong for Amir. The winner of the fight will have to face GGG next," Tom Loeffler said.

