    09:56, 19 January 2016 | GMT +6

    T. Loeffler: I think Saunders agrees to fight Golovkin in 2-3 title fights

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter of Gennady Golovkin Tom Loeffler commented on the refusal of the team of Billy Joe Saunders to arrange a fight with Gennady Golovkin this spring, Sports.kz informs referring to BoxingScene.com.

    "Yeah, it looks like BJ Saunders is not going to take the fight right now, although we feel that he'll fight him at some point in the future. But right now it would not make sense for them at this particular time as they say. Canelo wanted to have one more fight before he has to fight Gennady, BJ Saunders does not have to fight Golovkin. We've always said we cannot force people to get in the ring. We just make big offers to them. However, I know that when has one or two title defenses we will reach an agreement," T. Loeffler said.

    Answering the question about a possibility of the Golovkin-Saunders fight taking place in Great Britain Loeffler said - "I think under ideal situation that is what Frank Warren would like and we are not opposed to it as long as we have the right deal. Obviously, the top priority for us now is the unification fight with Canelo Alvarez."

