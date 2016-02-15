T. Loeffler: Nobody wants to fight G. Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tom Loeffler, the promoter of IBF, IBO, WBO world champion in the middleweight division Gennady Golovkin, explained why GGG would fight mandatory challenger Dominic Wade, Sports.kz informs.

"Nobody wants to fight Gennady Golovkin. We could not come to an agreement with any of the title holders, therefore we had to arrange this fight with the title contender. However, the fight is not going to be easy because Wade is young and hungry for success," Boxingnews24.com cites Loeffler.