EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:26, 14 November 2015 | GMT +6

    T. Loeffler: Obviously, Golovkin became people&#39;s champ

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter of Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin and director of K2 Promotions Tom Loeffler is confident that GGG is one of the most popular athletes in the USA, Sports.kz reports referring to BoxingScene.com.

    "Gennady wants to collect all the main titles in the middleweight. He will attend the Cotto-Alvarez fight in Las Vegas on November 21 waiting to face the winner of the fight.

    Now Golovkin is one of the most recognizable athletes. His invitation to Texas is another indication. He sells out arenas. Obviously, Gennady is the people's champ, people love him," T. Loeffler said.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!