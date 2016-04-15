T. Loeffler: Wade can turn boxing world upside down

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Boxing promoter Tom Loeffler told BoxingScene.com about arranging a fight between Gennady Golovkin and Dominic Wade and lauded previous opponent of GGG David Lemieux, Sports.kz informs.

"Unlike the other champions of the middleweight division there were no hesitations there at all. I have known Tom Brown for a long time, and when Wade was announced to be our challenger we signed a contract in a week. Dominic can turn the boxing world upside down. If he can beat Golovkin he can soar into the middleweight division top list and in the entire sport.

We also have to express our respect to David Lemieux, he is the only champion so far who agreed to fight Gennady Golovkin. It's difficult to unify all the titles if the champions do not want to fight Golovkin," Tom Loeffler said.