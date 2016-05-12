T. Loeffler: We agreed not to disclose information about Golovkin-Alvarez fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler told that they did not want to disclose any information about the potential fight between Gennady Golovkin and Saul Alvarez, Sports.kz informs.

"We are holding talks regarding this fight, but we agreed not to disclose any information about this fight to mass media. On our part we just want to arrange this fight and make it happen as soon as possible," T. Loeffler said.