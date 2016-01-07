T. Loeffler: We want Johnson to be next opponent for Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - K2 Promotions holds talks with the team of WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders regarding a unification fight with Gennady Golovkin. At the same time Executive Director of the company Tom Loeffler considers the other alternatives to that fight for GGG, Vringe.com reports.

One of the considered alternatives is a fight against IBF mandatory challenger Tureano Johnson.

"We've had early talks. This is a mandatory fight for Golovkin, and we want to arrange it," Vice President of Golden Boy Promotions Erik Gomez said to ESPN.