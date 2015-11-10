T. Musabayev took part in opening of Dubai Airshow-2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of Kazcosmos Talgat Musabayev took part in the opening ceremony of the Dubai Airshow-2015.

Head of Kazcosmos Talgat Musabayev, Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan Imangali Tasmagambetov and Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates Kairat Lama Sharif took part in the opening ceremony of the Dubai Airshow-2015, the press service of Kazcosmos informs.

T. Musabayev held a meeting with the leadership of the Space Agency of the United Arab Emirates. The main topic of discussion was future cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UAE in the space sphere.

Besides, T. Musabayev also held talks with representatives of the Information Satellite Systems named after M.F. Reshetnikov Company.