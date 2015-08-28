T. NIkolic presented Order of the Republic of Serbia to N. Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev met with President of Serbia Tomislav Nikolic, who arrived in Astana within his official trip to Kazakhstan.

During the meeting at a high level the sides discussed the issues of cooperation in trade and economic, investment and cultural and humanitarian spheres. The presidents of the two countries exchanged their opinions on the international agenda.

"I think we can give a new impetus for development of the relations between our countries. Besides, a business forum where representatives of the business sectors of both countries are able to establish contacts will be held today," N. Nazarbayev told.

In turn, T. Nikolic thanked N. Nazarbayev for the invitation and stressed that he was impressed with the extent of development of Astana. Besides, the President of Serbia congratulated Kazakhstan on advancing of Astana football club into the UEFA Champions League.

In conclusion, T. Nikolic presented N. Nazarbayev the Order of the Republic of Serbia.

"I present this award to you not just for the contribution you made to strengthening of the relations between our countries but also for what you do for your people and for the policy Kazakhstan conducts and for its observance of the principles of the international law. You are a unique leader," the President of Serbia said.