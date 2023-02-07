Türkiye declares 7 days of national mourning in wake of deadly earthquakes

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Türkiye will observe seven days of national mourning after deadly earthquakes hit several southern provinces, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Monday.

«Due to the earthquakes that took place in our country on Feb. 6, a national mourning period was declared for seven days. Our flag will be hoisted at half-mast until sunset on Sunday, Feb. 12, in all our country and foreign representations,» Erdogan said on Twitter, Anadolu Agency reports.

At least 1,651 people were killed and 11,119 others injured in 10 provinces due to two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Monday.

Early Monday morning, a 7.7 earthquake jolted Kahramanmaras and strongly shook several neighboring provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis.

Later, at 13.24 p.m. (1024GMT), a 7.6 magnitude quake also centered in Kahramanmaras struck the region.

Photo: Anadolu Agency