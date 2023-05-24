EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:15, 24 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Türkiye has about 3.7 million Syrian migrants

    None
    Photo: trend.az
    BAKU. KAZINFORM Türkiye has about 3.7 million Syrian migrants, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, commenting on the allegations of Chairman of the Republican People's Party Kemal Kilicdaroglu that only 10,000 Syrian migrants live in the country, Trend reports.

    The FM noted that, according to the UN report, about 3.7 million migrants from Syria live in Türkiye. Cavusoglu said Kilicdaroglu's allegations are false. Cavushoglu also said that a person who aims at power in Türkiye should not lie if exact numbers are given.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!