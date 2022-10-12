Türkiye is close and reliable partner of Kazakhstan – Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – We attach special attention to the state visit of Turkish Leader President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Kazakhstan, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakh President highlighted that Turkiye is one of the closest and reliable partners of Kazakhstan.

Highlighting that the nations share common ancestry, language, and spiritual values, the Kazakh President said that Turkiye has so far achieved great success in the path of political and social and economic development. He stressed that the country follows an active and steadfast policy on regional and global issues, thus remaining a state with high authority.