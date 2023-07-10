Türkiye plans 750 archaeological excavation, research projects by year's end

ANKARA. KAZINFORM The number of archeological excavations and studies in Türkiye is expected to reach 750 by the end of 2023, the Culture and Tourism Ministry announced Saturday.

It said in a statement that it would include a new dig in the central province of Konya for prehistoric and ancient remnants from the Neolithic to the Iron Age in the Gokhoyuk area, set to begin in the coming days, Anadolu Agency reports.

Long-term excavations will primarily seek information on the last inhabitants of a settlement in the area.​​​​​​​

Excavations, which were halted for some time, at the ancient city of Sobesos in Urgup district of Nevsehir province, will also resume this year.

Restoration-focused works will continue in areas such as Laodicea and Tripolis in Denizli province; Olympos, Patara, Perge, and Side in Antalya province; Stratonikeia, Euromos, Knidos and Becin Castle in Mugla province and Silifke Castle and Uzuncaburc in Mersin.

The Neolithic Age Research Project, initiated as part of the Tastepeler Project in Sanliurfa province and carried out in 12 areas, will continue with the participation of scientists from various countries.

In addition to excavations in ancient cities, restoration will be carried out simultaneously to revive the cities.

The number of archaeological excavations and research conducted by scientific teams and museum directorates will reach 750 by the end of the year.

- A budget of 200 million Turkish liras has been allocated for excavation

Of the approximately 240 scientific excavation works planned for 2023, led by Turkish and foreign scientists and museum directorates, nearly all have started this month.

Approximately 200 million Turkish liras ($7.6 million) in funding have been allocated by the ministry for use in archaeological excavation. The funding support will exceed 500 million Turkish liras ($19.1 million) by the end of the year.

This year, 144 archaeological excavations and restoration works, lasting 12 months, will be carried out. Additionally, close to 140 archaeological surface surveys will be conducted by domestic and foreign scientists.

Throughout the country, 39 archaeological excavations and surface surveys will be led by foreign scientists with the participation of Turkish scientists.

More than 250 foreign scientists from more than 20 countries will participate in excavations and surface surveys this year as part of scientific collaboration.

Under the newly initiated Anatolian Rock Monuments and Inscriptions Project, rock monuments and inscriptions will be cataloged and recorded with 3D scanning.

Efforts to catalog, 3D scan and document cemeteries, tombstones, inscriptions and epitaphs from the Turkish-Islamic period in Türkiye will continue.