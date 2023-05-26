Türkiye’s 1st unmanned helicopter introduced to Malaysian market

LANGKAWI. KAZINFORM - Turkish defense industry company Titra Technology has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Malaysia-based drone solutions provider Aerodyne Group for the introduction of Türkiye's first unmanned helicopter, Alpin, to the Malaysian market, Anadolu reports.

Titra participated in the Langkawi International Maritime and Aviation Fair (LIMA 2023), one of the largest defense fairs in the Asia-Pacific region.

It signed the agreement with Aerodyne Group, the world’s leading provider of drone services, as part of the fair.

An exclusive partnership will be established between Aerodyne Group and Titra, which is known for its strong expertise in unmanned systems technology and its ability to deliver innovative solutions.

Initially focused on the Malaysian market, the strategic cooperation will later expand to global markets.