EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:35, 04 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Türkiye’s Göknur Gida, Baiterek Holding discuss coop

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On November 3, 2022,CEO of Baiterek Holding Kanat Sharlapayev had a meeting with Director General of Göknur Gida Turkish company Osman Aslanali.

    The first meeting with the Turkish company took place during the official visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Türkiye on May 11, 2022, Kazinform reports.

    Göknur Gida is the largest Turkish producer of juice concentrates and fruit purees.

    The sides discussed the opportunities of implementing joint projects and future potential of mutually beneficial collaboration. The company plans to implement a five-year project in Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial sector.

    Kanat Sharlapayev noted Baiterek Holding’s readiness to consider the prospects of cooperation to define further course of negotiations.

    Upon completion of the meeting, the sides expressed intention to further strengthen stable and mutually beneficial investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Baiterek Holding Kazakhstan and Turkey Business
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!