Türkiye to continue to support sovereignty and territorial integrity of Kazakhstan – Erdoğan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed satisfaction over the results of his state visit to Kazakhstan.

At the briefing held in Akorda, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Türkiye will continue to support sovereignty, territorial integrity, peace and stability in the fraternal state of Kazakhstan.

«Let our unity and cooperation be eternal! I highly appreciate the reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. I wish the results of the oncoming presidential elections bring prosperity to Kazakhstan,» Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.













Photo: t.me/bort_01