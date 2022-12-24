EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:34, 24 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Türkiye to help Kazakhstan in creation of plant genebank

    None
    ANKARA. KAZINFORM Vice ministers of agriculture of Kazakhstan and Türkiye met in Ankara to discuss the interaction in agro-industrial complex, Kazinform reports.

    On November 10, in Shymkent, the two countries entered into an agreement on cooperation in seed industry. A delegation of Kazakhstan led by Vice Minister of Agriculture Abulkhair Tamabek arrived in Turkish capital for further implementation of the agreement.

    The sides discussed the organization of joint scientific research and agreed on exchange of experience in production and establishment of a certification service for agricultural seeds.

    Abulkhair Tamabek visited also the offices of the Sub Union of Seed Industrialists and Producers of Türkiye (TSUAB), TMO Grain Union, and TUAB Seed Certification Service – the companies possessing huge experience in analyzing the seeds for pests and diseases.

    The delegation visited also the National Seed Gene Bank of Türkiye. It was agreed, that the Turkish side will provide a consultative assistance to Kazakhstan in creation of the similar gene bank in Kazakhstan.

    The issues of cooperation in seed industry will be also discussed on the sidelines of the Seeds for Future International Business Forum.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Turkey Agriculture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!