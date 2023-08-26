EN
    13:51, 26 August 2023

    Türkiye to host Logistics Forum of Organization of Turkic States

    BAKU. KAZINFORM A forum on multimodal transportation and logistics will be held in Türkiye’s Istanbul with the participation of representatives of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on September 13-14, the press service of the OTS said, Trend reports.

    Developing collaborations and promoting the sustainability of international supply chains are the events' stated goals, with a special focus on the creation of multimodal transportation routes along the Central and Southern Corridors.

    Infrastructural growth, modernization, and capacity building plans, as well as investment and finance options, will be covered by the participants.


