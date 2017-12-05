TÜRKSOY reelects its Secretary General

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - Dusen Kasseinov was reelected as the Secretary General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TÜRKSOY), Kazinform reports.

Participants of the 35th session of the Permanent Council of the TÜRKSOY Culture Ministers voted for Mr. Kasseinov's candidature.

The session also celebrated the closing of the year of Turkestan serving as the Culture Capital of the Turkic World.



Turkestan passed the baton to the Turkish city of Kastamonu that will be the Culture Capital of the Turkic World in 2018.



Summing up results of the year, Secretary General Kasseinov noted that as the Culture Capital of the Turkic World Turkestan hosted some 40 events at a high level.



The next session of the Permanent Council of the TÜRKSOY Culture Ministers will be held in Kastamonu.



Next year was also announced the year of Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov, Azerbaijani composer Kara Karayev and Kazakh poet Magzhan Zhumabayev.