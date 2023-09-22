Taal Volcano’s smog blanket southwest Philippines province, with possibility of acid rain

The sulfur dioxide level at the Philippines' Taal Volcano has increased, causing constant volcanic smog and the possibility of acid rain, the country's Science and Technology Ministry said on Friday, Anadolu reports.

“A total of 4,569 tons/day of volcanic sulfur dioxide or SO2 gas emission from the Taal Main Crater was also measured today, 21 September 2023,” said the ministry in a statement.

Satellite monitors detected a large cloud of SO2 over and expanding west of Taal Lake, which is near the volcano in the Philippines' Batanga province, the ministry said, advising people to limit their exposure to the gas and protect themselves.

Taal Volcano is currently on Alert Level 1, indicating an abnormal state, the statement said.

Acid rain may form when there is rainfall concurrent with the release of volcanic gases in regions where the plume spreads, which can harm crops and cause corrosion of metal roofs on homes and structures.

This status should not be interpreted as a cessation of unrest or the removal of the threat of eruptive activity, the statement said.

“As a reminder, vog consists of fine droplets containing volcanic gas such as SO2, which is acidic and can cause irritation of the eyes, throat, and respiratory tract with severities depending on the gas concentrations and durations of exposure,” it added.