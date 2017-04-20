Tabiti wants to face off with Kazakh cruiserweight champ Beibut Shumenov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American boxer Andrew Tabiti (14-0, 12 KOs) wants to step into the ring with Kazakhstani Beibut Shumenov (17-2, 11 KOs), Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

"I'm tired of this guy holding what's mine!@beibutshumenov" Tabiti wrote in his Instagram account.



Shumenov is the WBA (Regular) cruiserweight champion, while Tabiti is ranked 11th by the organization.



As a reminder, Shumenov's fight against interim WBA cruiserweight title holder Yunier Dorticos (21-0, 20 KOs) is scheduled on April 29.