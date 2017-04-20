EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:59, 20 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Tabiti wants to face off with Kazakh cruiserweight champ Beibut Shumenov

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American boxer Andrew Tabiti (14-0, 12 KOs) wants to step into the ring with Kazakhstani Beibut Shumenov (17-2, 11 KOs), Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    "I'm tired of this guy holding what's mine!@beibutshumenov" Tabiti wrote in his Instagram account.

    Shumenov is the WBA (Regular) cruiserweight champion, while Tabiti is ranked 11th by the organization.

    As a reminder, Shumenov's fight against interim WBA cruiserweight title holder Yunier Dorticos (21-0, 20 KOs) is scheduled on April 29.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!