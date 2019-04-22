Tactile felt books made in Kazakhstan

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Zarina Bakenova of Kostanay has been volunteering for more than 10 years. The young girl always dreamt to participate in a project to help people with special needs realize their potential and find employment.

Later on the girl learnt about the Zhas Project youth development project and gained its grant provided by the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry jointly with the World Bank. She started making tactile felt books for kids with visual impairments along with other volunteers. Zarina opened a workshop then at her home to make tactile books together with her sister and friend and sell them directly through her Instargram page (@treningmasterskaya).

According to her, the first books reached the special schools of Kostanay.



"I am really glad that I have learnt about the project. We have lots of various ideas. But you cannot always fulfill your potential or start up own business. The Zhas Project, undoubtedly, helps people with special needs get socialized and stand on their own feet," Zarina Bakenova concluded.