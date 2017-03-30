TAG-Org intends to open its office in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The largest educational organization Talal Abu-Ghazaleh (TAG-Org), a leading global provider of professional and educational services in 80 representative offices in various regions of the world, intends to open its branch office in Astana. The organization founder Talal Abu-Ghazaleh said commenting on the President's Address "The 3rd Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness".

"In his historic speech President Nazarbayev, well-known for special attention to smallest details when it comes to development and prosperity of the country and the people, has demonstrated his commitment to continue the modernization program. Owing to the unique and far-sighted governance by Kazakhstan President and cumulative achievements in all areas the country has achieved a great success towards development of economy, education, mining, industry sector, services, healthcare, infrastructure, tourism, agriculture, business, banking and political reforms", the expert said.

According to him, the country is becoming an attractive place for all kinds of international activity in Central Asia.

"Nevertheless, as it was clearly mentioned in the Address, the President appears to be least satisfied with the progress rates though they are significantly high. It seems that he has greater plans. President Nazarbayev's ambitious development plan, the details of which he outlined, must become the reason for a great pride of all Kazakh citizens and the model to be used by other countries. On this occasion, I would like to share with Kazakhstan Government the experience and resources of our organization as the world's leader in professional services for education. Having studied the President's Address I am more than sure we need to open a branch office of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Group in Astana", Talal Abu-Ghazaleh pointed out.