Taikazan sculpture unveiled in Kazan

KAZAN. KAZINFORM A solemn opening ceremony of Taikazan sculpture took place in Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan, Kazinform reports referring to the press service of Tatarstan President.

President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and East Kazakhstan region governor Daniyal Akhmetov took part in the event at the garden square situated at the intersection of Nazarbayev and Kachalov streets.



Taikazan sculpture is the copy of Taikazan from the Mausoleum of Khodja Ahmed Yasawi in Turkestan. Kazan symbolizes hospitality and fertility.

The sculpture unveiled there is made of bronze. It is a present of East Kazakhstan region to Kazan.



The Tatar President expressed his gratitude to East Kazakhstan region for the present. He also expressed hope that Taikazan composition symbolizing hospitality and fertility would further strengthen bonds between the fraternal nations of Kazakhstan and Tatarstan.



In his turn, Daniyal Akhmetov wished prosperity to the people of Tatarstan and Russia.



Photo credit: Michael Frolov