Taisiya Alekseeva secures 4th medal for Kazakhstan at 2023 Youth World Weightlifting Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakhstani team adds one more medal at the 2023 Youth World Weightlifting Championships in Durrës, Albania, as Taisiya Alekseeva claims the women’s 64kg silver, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Taisiya Alekseeva of Kazakhstan hauled the 64kg women’s silver with the result in the snatch 89kg and in the clean and jerk 112kg. The Kazakh weightlifter was the second with the total result of 201kg.

It is the fourth medal the Kazakh team has so far won at the 2023 Youth World Weightlifting Championships. Earlier at the tournament, Kazakhstani Yerasyl Saulebekov claimed the men’s 73kg gold, Aparbai Nurasyl settled for the men’s 67kg bronze, and Dariya Balabyuk claimed the women’s 55kg bronze.