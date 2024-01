BEIJING. KAZINFORM A magnitude-6 temblor rocked eastern Taiwan, Taiwanese authorities said Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau's Seismology Center said that the quake struck at some 31.3 kilometers below the earth's surface in the county of Hualien.

There were no immediate reports of causalities or damage.

The earthquake was felt also in New Taipei, Yilan and Taichung regions.