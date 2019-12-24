Taiwan-Kazakhstan consortium invests KZT25 billion in road intelligent systems development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The signing of an investment agreement between KazAvtoZhol JS National Company, The Consortium of the Taiwanese company «Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection Co.» LTD, and «Computer Vision Technologies» LLP, took place today in the presence of Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Kazinform refers to the press service of Prime Minister.

The agreement provides for the development of intelligent systems designed for the road sector of Kazakhstan and increasing the number of toll roads of national significance in accordance with the Nurly Zhol State Infrastructure Development Program.

According to the agreement, the Consortium will implement a system of charging within 11 thousand kilometers of roads of republican subordinance. The project will be implemented in two stages: in 2020 – 5.7 thousand km (Western Europe - Western China corridor, etc.), in 2021-2024 – 5.3 thousand km (Karaganda – Balkhash – Almaty, Taldykorgan – Kalbatau – Ust-Kamenogorsk, etc.).

The volume of investments of the Consortium will exceed KZT25 billion with a return period of 11 years.

The project will create over 500 new jobs, increase the competence of domestic companies in the field of intelligent transport systems, ensure funding for the quality maintenance and preservation of roads as well as reduce road traffic accident rates.

The charging system was developed jointly by Kazakhstani and Taiwanese programmers. The software is integrated into the existing Payment System of KazAvtoZhol JSC which operates on the following road sections: Nur-Sultan – Schuchinsk, Nur-Sultan – Temirtau, Almaty – Kapshagay and Almaty – Khorgos.