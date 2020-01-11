11:46, 11 January 2020 | GMT +6
Taiwan presidential campaign closes with incumbent ahead in polls
TAIPEI. KAZINFORM - The Taiwan presidential electoral campaign came to a close Friday as the two main candidates prepared for Saturday's vote in which incumbent Tsai Ing-wen continues to head the polls, EFE reports.
Tsai, who heads the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party (PPD), will take on Han Kuo-yu of the Kuomintang (Chinese Nationalist Party), who defends a closer relationship with China.