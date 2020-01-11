EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:46, 11 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Taiwan presidential campaign closes with incumbent ahead in polls

    None
    None
    TAIPEI. KAZINFORM - The Taiwan presidential electoral campaign came to a close Friday as the two main candidates prepared for Saturday's vote in which incumbent Tsai Ing-wen continues to head the polls, EFE reports.

    Tsai, who heads the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party (PPD), will take on Han Kuo-yu of the Kuomintang (Chinese Nationalist Party), who defends a closer relationship with China.


    Tags:
    Politics World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!