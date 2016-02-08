Taiwan quake death toll rises to 33, mainland vows aid

TAIPEI. KAZINFORM - The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck southern Taiwan had climbed to 33 by 10:00 p.m. Sunday.

The collapse of the Wei Guan building, the most seriously damaged, has killed 31, Xinhua reports.

At about 1:50 p.m., rescuers pulled from the Wei Guan building a man in his 20s, who later died.

A six-month-old girl was rescued but died. Her father was also among the deceased.

More than 600 rescuers, including fire fighters and volunteers, as well as 115 fire engines and 44 ambulances, are racing against time to save 119 people who are still trapped in the rubble of the building. A total of 309 people have been rescued so far.

Previous reports said more than 460 people were injured.

The island's high-speed rail lines resumed full operations on 5:00 p.m. as a result of emergency repairs.

In the historic city of Tainan, eight buildings collapsed and another five were damaged.

The 6.7-magnitude earthquake hit Kaohsiung at 3:57 a.m. Beijing Time on Saturday at a depth of 15 kilometers, the China Earthquake Networks Center said. The quake occurred two days prior to Spring Festival, the lunar new year.

The Chinese mainland has offered help. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Sunday conveyed condolences to the victims in the earthquake.

"We're deeply concerned about the disaster situation. We express deepest sympathies to Taiwan compatriots affected by the quake and convey condolences to victims," Xi said in a statement.

"Compatriots across the Taiwan Strait are one family whose blood is thicker than water, and we would like to provide assistance in all aspects," Xi added.

While addressing a lunar new year gathering on Saturday morning, Premier Li Keqiangalso sent condolences to the victims.

The mainland's Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits and the State Council's Taiwan Affairs Office have been in contact with the island, vowing to offer all necessary aid.

The National Health and Family Planning Commission and the China Earthquake Administration said on Sunday that they are ready to send rescue and medical teams to the island.

The counties of Beichuan and Lushan in southwest China's Sichuan Province, both having suffered greatly in the devastating May 12 earthquake in 2008 and received support from the island afterwards, have promised to donate one million yuan (152,200 U.S. dollars) as quake relief fund to the Taiwan Red Cross.

Many mainland netizens posted messages expressing sympathy for Taiwan compatriots who are affected by the quake.

"Let's pray for our Taiwan compatriots," wrote netizen "Zuo'an Houniao."

Commenting on a Taiwan quake news post on weibo.com, the Chinese Twitter, "kubukanyan" from Guizhou Province wrote, "Let's get through this disaster together and rebuild the hometown."