Taiwanese man beheads 4-year-old girl: local media

TAIPEI. KAZINFORM - A four-year-old girl was beheaded by a man in Taipei's Neihu District on Monday morning, local media reported.

The Central News Agency reported that police are questioning a 33-year-old man who is unemployed and has a record of drug-related crimes, Kyodo reports.

The report said that the suspect, surnamed Wang, cut off the head of the girl in Neihu, eastern Taipei, with a kitchen knife at about 11 a.m.

The girl's mother told TVBS that she was walking about a meter behind her daughter, who was riding a bicycle. She said when the suspect came close to her daughter she thought he was going to help her ride up a hill, but what he did afterwards shocked and mortified her.

The suspect was eventually tackled to the ground by passersby before police arrived on the scene.

"Little Lantern (the girl's nickname) said she wanted to pick up her brother and sister, but now she could not see them anymore," said the mother, who was visibly trying to keep her composure.

She said she had quit her job to take care of her children, but she never expected society to be so dangerous for them.

It is a problem that cannot be easily resolved by enacting tougher laws, she said, adding that the government must do something to keep dangerous people from the streets.

Source: Kyodo