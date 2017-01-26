Taizhan: Kazakhstan proclaims course towards democratization

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of the B. Taizhan Foundation Mukhtar Taizhan says cession of some powers from the President to the Government and the Parliament is the right move.

The head of the B. Taizhan Foundation commented on the special address of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on cession of some of his powers to the Government and the Parliament on Wednesday.



"Kazakhstan proclaimed a course towards democratization and increasing the role of the Parliament and the Government. One could not but welcome such initiative. We used to have a super-presidential system. And I think it is the right move to cede some powers to the Government and the Parliament. It is a widely spread practice. The Government should be accountable to the Parliament. The parliamentary election should be different," Taizhan told Kazinform correspondent.



Recall that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev unveiled the plan to redistribute powers in a televised address to the nation on January 25. The President will cede some of his power to the Parliament and the Government. The role of the Government and the Parliament will grow.