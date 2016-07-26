"Tajik Air» plans to launch air flights to Belgium and France

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Air Company "Tajik Air" has started in the first half of this year the operation of a new "business class" air flight Dushanbe-Beijing-Dushanbe within the framework of expansion of geography of flights. In the near future, it also plans to resume air flights en-route Dushanbe-Urumqi-Dushanbe. It was stated yesterday, July 25 during a press conference in Dushanbe by the General Director of OJSC "Tajik Air" Khairullo Rahimov, Kazinform has learnt from khovar.tj.

In addition, the national air carrier plans to open new air flights to Belgium and France.



For the 6 months of 2016, the air company has been operating regular flights to the cities of the Russian Federation, which occupy 79% of the flights, as well as Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and India. At the local airlines, flights have been carried out to Khujand and Khorog.