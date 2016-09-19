Tajik ambassador meets JICA President

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - On September 15, 2016, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan in Japan Hamrokhon Zarifi has met with the President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Shinichi Kitaoka.

According to the Tajik MFA Information Department, the issues of current state and perspectives for further fruitful cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Japan International Cooperation Agency were discussed.



The parties also discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during the summit meeting between the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe within the framework of the abovementioned aspects.



This connection the Tajik side commended JICA's activities in the country, which promotes to the development of cooperation in the fields of education and human resource development, health care, construction and reconstruction of roads, energy, strengthening agricultural sector, water supply, private sector, etc.



Interlocutors thoroughly discussed the importance of the implementation of joint projects on the territory of Tajikistan and on capacity building of young specialists within the framework of the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship by Japanese Grant Aid (JDS), Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.