Tajik ambassador urges Japanese companies to cooperate in construction industry

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to Japan Hamrokhon Zarifi took part in the event dedicated to the measures for the management of seismic risks and technology of Japan.

According to the Tajik MFA Information Department, the event was organized by the Ministry of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism jointly with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan with participation of Japanese companies for the representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in Japan.



During the event the representatives of Japanese companies Japan Bosai Platform, Nippon Steel & Sumikin Metal Products Ltd and GIKEN have presented the activities of their companies in the field of construction industry, architectural design of structures and manufacturing of advanced technologies and infrastructure used to reduce the risk of natural disasters.



After the presentation was organized a visit to Takenaka Institute on research and development with the purpose of acquaintance of representatives of diplomatic missions with the activities and participation of Takenaka corporations in architectural engineering and construction industry in Japan.



In the framework of this event Ambassador of Tajikistan H. Zarifi met with the representatives of Japanese companies Japan Radio Co. Ltd, GIKEN Ltd., Kozo Keikaku Engineering Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Nippon Steel & Sumikin Metal Products, Japan Bosai Platform, Kokusai Kogyo and Takenaka Corporation.



Tajik diplomat called them on in collaboration with Tajik counterparts to find ways of establishing and strengthening bilateral cooperation in the construction industry with the aim of preventing natural disasters, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.