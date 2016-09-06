Tajik border troops complete OSCE-supported course on patrolling

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Twenty officers of the Tajik border troops graduated today from a four-week basic patrol and leadership course at the Hissar Training Centre. The course was organized by the OSCE Office in Tajikistan and was conducted from 10 August to 6 September 2016.

According to the OSCE office in Dushanbe, the participants, ranked between warrant officer and captain, enhanced their knowledge of communications, analysis, provision of first aid and pathfinder and observation missions, including the use of topographic maps, satellite imagery and other tools. The course also included field exercises on alpine and river crossings, topography, land navigation and tactical movement.



The course was mainly delivered by a trainer from the Russian Border Service with solid experience in tactical patrolling and surveillance at borders. Gender mainstreaming and demining awareness lessons were delivered by representatives of the OSCE Office in Tajikistan. Two Tajik border troops' officers, who successfully completed the patrolling and leadership course in the past, supported the trainers in delivering the lessons. Each student received uniform clothing and the necessary patrolling equipment.



"The OSCE Office in Tajikistan is helping to strengthen Tajik border troops' professional capacity in their day-to-day work in patrolling and leadership at the border. The training was conducted as part of the implementation of the Tajik National Border Management Strategy," said Fejzo Numanaj, Head of the OSCE Office's Politico-Military Department in Tajikistan, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.